Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) PT Lowered to $11.00 at UBS Group

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the energy company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sunrun from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Sunrun from to in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Sunrun from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.17.

RUN traded up $1.04 on Tuesday, hitting $11.02. 1,875,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,553,754. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 55.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.08. Sunrun has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $23.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.17). Sunrun had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $243.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Sunrun’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sunrun will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 2,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $28,295.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 8,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $66,503.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 45,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,493.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 704,546 shares of company stock worth $11,519,304 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,932 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sunrun by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,998 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Sunrun by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,468 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

