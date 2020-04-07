SunTrust Banks Lowers Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Price Target to $40.00

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price points to a potential upside of 35.18% from the stock’s previous close.

PAG has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Northcoast Research downgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Cfra lifted their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Penske Automotive Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Shares of PAG traded up $3.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.59. 21,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,921. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.09. Penske Automotive Group has a one year low of $19.99 and a one year high of $53.81.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAG. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. 40.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

Recommended Story: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.