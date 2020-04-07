Super Zero Market Capitalization Achieves $19.52 Million (SERO)

Super Zero (CURRENCY:SERO) traded up 15.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. One Super Zero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0770 or 0.00001051 BTC on exchanges including BigONE, Hotbit and Gate.io. Over the last seven days, Super Zero has traded up 29% against the dollar. Super Zero has a total market capitalization of $19.52 million and approximately $14.44 million worth of Super Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004664 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00069114 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00373029 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 59.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00014820 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014218 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00012601 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001451 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Super Zero

Super Zero (CRYPTO:SERO) is a coin. Super Zero’s total supply is 645,834,183 coins and its circulating supply is 253,545,882 coins. Super Zero’s official website is sero.cash. Super Zero’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Super Zero is medium.com/@SERO.CASH. The Reddit community for Super Zero is /r/SERO_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Super Zero Coin Trading

Super Zero can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Hotbit and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Super Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

