Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) vs. Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Head-To-Head Analysis

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) and Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

80.3% of Automatic Data Processing shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.7% of Support.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Automatic Data Processing shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of Support.com shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Automatic Data Processing has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Support.com has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Automatic Data Processing and Support.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Automatic Data Processing 16.97% 46.96% 5.67% Support.com 6.07% 8.32% 7.06%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Automatic Data Processing and Support.com, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Automatic Data Processing 0 10 4 0 2.29 Support.com 0 0 0 0 N/A

Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus price target of $182.22, indicating a potential upside of 29.63%. Given Automatic Data Processing’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Automatic Data Processing is more favorable than Support.com.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Automatic Data Processing and Support.com’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Automatic Data Processing $14.18 billion 4.28 $2.29 billion $5.45 25.79 Support.com $63.33 million 0.35 $3.85 million N/A N/A

Automatic Data Processing has higher revenue and earnings than Support.com.

Summary

Automatic Data Processing beats Support.com on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions. Its offerings include payroll, benefits administration, talent management, HR management, time and attendance management, insurance, retirement, and compliance services. This segment provides a range of solutions, which businesses of various types and sizes can use to activate talent, as well as recruit, pay, manage, and retain their workforce. It serves approximately 630,000 clients through its cloud-based strategic software as a service offering. The PEO Services segment provides HR outsourcing solutions through a co-employment model. This segment offers HR administration services, including employee recruitment, payroll and tax administration, time and attendance management, benefits administration, employee training and development, online HR management tools, and employee leave administration. It also provides employee benefits that enable eligible worksite employees with access to a 401(k) retirement savings plan, health savings accounts, flexible spending accounts, group term life and disability coverage, and an employee assistance program, as well as group health, dental, and vision coverage. In addition, this segment offers employer liability management services comprising workers' compensation program, unemployment claims management, safety compliance guidance and access to safety training, access to employment practices liability insurance, and guidance on compliance with the United States federal, state, and local employment laws and regulations. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey.

About Support.com

Support.com, Inc. provides customer support services, end user software, and cloud-based software primarily in the United States. The company offers turnkey and outsourced support services for service providers, retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), warranty providers, Internet of Things solution providers, and technology companies. Its customer support services programs include pre-purchased concierge advice, device set-up, trouble shooting, security and support, virus and malware removal, wireless network set-up, and home security and automation system support designed for consumer, and small and medium business markets. The company also provides Support.com Cloud, a software-as-a-service solution for companies to optimize support interactions with their customers using their own or third party support personnel, as well as enables companies to resolve complex technology issues for their customers, boost support agent productivity, provide ease of use for customer self-service, and enhance the customer experience. In addition, it offers end-user software products, including SUPERAntiSpyware for malware protection and removal; and Cosmos for personal computer, smartphone, and tablet maintenance and optimization. The company provides its technology support services through partners. Support.com, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.