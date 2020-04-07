Surge Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Surge Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.60.

ZPTAF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on Surge Energy from $1.80 to $1.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Surge Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Scotiabank lowered Surge Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Surge Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th.

Get Surge Energy alerts:

OTCMKTS:ZPTAF opened at $0.21 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.71. Surge Energy has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $1.23.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.0063 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 36.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th.

Surge Energy Company Profile

Surge Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in western Canada. It holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Nipisi property located to the north of the town of Slave Lake in northwestern Alberta; and Valhalla/Wembley property located to the northwest of Grand Prairie in northwestern Alberta.

Read More: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.