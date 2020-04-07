Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Scotiabank

Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ZPTAF. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Surge Energy from $1.80 to $1.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Surge Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Surge Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Surge Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.60.

Shares of ZPTAF remained flat at $$0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 7,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,308. Surge Energy has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.71.

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in western Canada. It holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Nipisi property located to the north of the town of Slave Lake in northwestern Alberta; and Valhalla/Wembley property located to the northwest of Grand Prairie in northwestern Alberta.

