sUSD Hits 24-Hour Volume of $9,256.00 (SUSD)

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. sUSD has a market capitalization of $5.87 million and $9,256.00 worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One sUSD token can currently be bought for about $1.02 or 0.00013888 BTC on exchanges including Cryptology and Kucoin. During the last seven days, sUSD has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013604 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $190.80 or 0.02593977 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00205725 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00048752 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00037994 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000187 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About sUSD

sUSD’s total supply is 5,747,598 tokens. sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io. The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io.

sUSD Token Trading

sUSD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptology and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

