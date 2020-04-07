SVB Leerink Raises Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Price Target to $38.00

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) had its target price raised by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price points to a potential upside of 101.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DRNA. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, March 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

Get Dicerna Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.90. 161,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 814,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.32 and a 200-day moving average of $19.50. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $27.68.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $7.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.93% and a negative net margin of 503.93%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John B. Green sold 47,969 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $1,020,300.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO James B. Weissman sold 4,360 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $88,072.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,220 shares in the company, valued at $529,644. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,059 shares of company stock worth $1,542,002 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRNA. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 18,623 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1,433.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 375,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after buying an additional 351,145 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $751,000. 77.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

Featured Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.