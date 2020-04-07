Swap Price Up 46.4% Over Last Week (XWP)

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded 49.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Swap has a total market capitalization of $271,948.21 and $62,411.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Swap has traded 46.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Swap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0311 or 0.00000433 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and TradeOgre.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Swap alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013952 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $185.86 or 0.02585101 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00202229 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00048649 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00038033 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Swap Profile

Swap’s total supply is 8,738,504 coins. Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap. Swap’s official website is swap.fyi. The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Swap Coin Trading

Swap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.