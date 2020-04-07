Swarm (SWM) Trading 24.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One Swarm token can currently be purchased for about $0.0106 or 0.00000145 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, YoBit, Bancor Network and HitBTC. In the last seven days, Swarm has traded 24.3% higher against the US dollar. Swarm has a market capitalization of $831,643.56 and approximately $3,763.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Swarm

Swarm’s genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 tokens. The official message board for Swarm is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0. The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swarm’s official website is www.swarm.fund.

Buying and Selling Swarm

Swarm can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network, YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

