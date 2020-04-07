SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Given Overweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR (OTCMKTS:SWMAY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SWMAY. UBS Group began coverage on shares of SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.20. The stock had a trading volume of 27,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,362. SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR has a 52-week low of $18.93 and a 52-week high of $31.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.93 and a 200 day moving average of $25.58.

SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR Company Profile

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Sweden, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Snus and Moist Snuff, Other Tobacco Products, Lights, and Other Operations segments. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment offers snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, ZYN, G.3, G.4, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

