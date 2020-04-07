SwftCoin (SWFTC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.08 Million

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 7th. One SwftCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi, OKEx and HitBTC. SwftCoin has a market capitalization of $4.08 million and approximately $12.21 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SwftCoin has traded 23.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00054343 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000726 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $330.63 or 0.04598778 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00068374 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00037034 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005720 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014011 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00010675 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003379 BTC.

SwftCoin Token Profile

SwftCoin is a token. Its launch date was October 25th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,639,990,384 tokens. SwftCoin’s official message board is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html. SwftCoin’s official website is www.swftcoin.com. SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SwftCoin

SwftCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Huobi and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwftCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SwftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

