Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €87.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Symrise (FRA:SY1) has been assigned a €87.00 ($101.16) price objective by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Baader Bank set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on Symrise and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Warburg Research set a €87.00 ($101.16) price objective on Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €88.00 ($102.33) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €94.00 ($109.30) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Symrise has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €88.38 ($102.76).

FRA SY1 opened at €88.26 ($102.63) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €87.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is €88.93. Symrise has a 12-month low of €56.96 ($66.23) and a 12-month high of €73.48 ($85.44).

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

