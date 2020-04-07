Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Synthomer (LON:SYNT)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SYNT. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Synthomer from GBX 375 ($4.93) to GBX 270 ($3.55) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Synthomer from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 242 ($3.18) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Synthomer from GBX 460 ($6.05) to GBX 450 ($5.92) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Synthomer from GBX 345 ($4.54) to GBX 260 ($3.42) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Synthomer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 329.67 ($4.34).

Shares of LON SYNT opened at GBX 250.88 ($3.30) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 260.19 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 304.35. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.72. Synthomer has a 12-month low of GBX 182.30 ($2.40) and a 12-month high of GBX 397.29 ($5.23).

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive adhesives, acrylic polymers, acrylic dispersions, and other adhesives; latices for foamed bedding products and footwear; and binders for carpet applications.

