T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) PT Lowered to $100.00

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its target price dropped by analysts at UBS Group from $137.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the asset manager’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 5.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TROW. ValuEngine upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.82.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock traded up $2.69 on Tuesday, hitting $105.39. The company had a trading volume of 637,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,817,840. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.11. T. Rowe Price Group has a twelve month low of $82.51 and a twelve month high of $139.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.15 and a 200-day moving average of $119.58.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.69% and a return on equity of 29.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 56,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total value of $7,837,794.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 400,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,073,855.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 230 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. CNB Bank raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 302.7% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 298 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 366 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

