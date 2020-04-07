Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Price Target Lowered to $62.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $85.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 51.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TCMD. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Tactile Systems Technology from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine cut Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.71.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

NASDAQ:TCMD traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.86. The stock had a trading volume of 7,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,789. Tactile Systems Technology has a 52 week low of $29.47 and a 52 week high of $71.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $688.54 million, a PE ratio of 72.45, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 2.08.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $57.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.10 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tactile Systems Technology will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tactile Systems Technology news, COO Robert J. Folkes sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total value of $143,250.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,436,128.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gerald R. Mattys sold 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total value of $27,154.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 272,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,219,101.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,983 shares of company stock valued at $939,091 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 4th quarter worth $1,611,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 4th quarter worth $7,313,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 744.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 18,473 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 4,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 203,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,761,000 after acquiring an additional 13,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

Featured Article: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.