Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) PT Lowered to $63.00

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at BTIG Research from $72.00 to $63.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 47.64% from the company’s previous close.

TCMD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.71.

Shares of TCMD traded up $4.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.67. The stock had a trading volume of 15,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,789. The firm has a market capitalization of $688.54 million, a P/E ratio of 75.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 2.08. Tactile Systems Technology has a 1-year low of $29.47 and a 1-year high of $71.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.98.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $57.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.10 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 10.77%. On average, research analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 2,331 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $93,240.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert J. Folkes sold 2,106 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total transaction of $143,250.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,436,128.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,983 shares of company stock worth $939,091 in the last ninety days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCMD. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

