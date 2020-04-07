Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.83.

TGE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Tallgrass Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tallgrass Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Tallgrass Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy by 909.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,919,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,543,000 after buying an additional 9,838,418 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,771,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,778,000 after buying an additional 3,708,760 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy by 8,694.5% in the 4th quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 3,078,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,087,000 after buying an additional 3,043,072 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy by 501.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,870,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,498,000 after buying an additional 2,393,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy by 2,060.2% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,764,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,159,000 after buying an additional 2,636,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

TGE opened at $17.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.82. Tallgrass Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.93 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.90.

Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Tallgrass Energy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 28.65%. The company had revenue of $232.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that Tallgrass Energy will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Tallgrass Energy Company Profile

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its subsidiaries, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling.

