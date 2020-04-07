Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Receives Average Rating of “Sell” from Brokerages

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) has been given an average recommendation of “Sell” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.88.

SKT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $12.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NYSE SKT opened at $5.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.25 and its 200 day moving average is $13.85. The stock has a market cap of $395.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.55. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $20.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.69). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $120.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.3575 per share. This is a positive change from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 27.24%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is presently 62.56%.

In related news, SVP Charles Allen Worsham sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $112,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,663.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Virginia R. Summerell sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $73,224.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,933.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 41.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,492,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $425,589,000 after purchasing an additional 8,048,970 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the fourth quarter worth $14,786,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 832,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,258,000 after purchasing an additional 453,900 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 136.1% during the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 612,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after purchasing an additional 353,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,305,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,961,000 after purchasing an additional 254,802 shares in the last quarter.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 40 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.4 million square feet leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

