Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Price Target Lowered to $4.50 at Citigroup

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $13.50 to $4.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 34.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $5.50 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $12.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $9.20.

NYSE SKT traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.85. 4,894,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,808,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $630.85 million, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.85. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $20.66.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $120.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.25 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 18.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, VP Virginia R. Summerell sold 5,830 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $73,224.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,933.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Allen Worsham sold 12,500 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,663.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3,901.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 8,038 shares during the period.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 40 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.4 million square feet leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

