Tap (XTP) Hits One Day Volume of $213,183.00

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 7th. One Tap token can currently be bought for about $0.0976 or 0.00001323 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Tap has traded 17.2% lower against the dollar. Tap has a market capitalization of $50.61 million and $213,183.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00054440 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $343.80 or 0.04664251 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00068222 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00037243 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005679 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013544 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011054 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003332 BTC.

Tap Profile

Tap (CRYPTO:XTP) is a token. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 518,802,335 tokens. Tap’s official website is www.tap.global. The official message board for Tap is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d. Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tap Token Trading

Tap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tap using one of the exchanges listed above.

