TapImmune Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

TapImmune Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.33.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MRKR shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on TapImmune from to and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised TapImmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRKR opened at $1.88 on Tuesday. TapImmune has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $9.17. The company has a quick ratio of 22.82, a current ratio of 22.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.22. The firm has a market cap of $81.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.20.

TapImmune (NASDAQ:MRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that TapImmune will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA T cell technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

