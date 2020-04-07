Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Price Target Cut to $19.00

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 128.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TRGP. Raymond James lowered Targa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Targa Resources from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Targa Resources from to in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Targa Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.96.

NYSE:TRGP traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.30. The company had a trading volume of 409,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,777,843. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 2.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.43. Targa Resources has a 12-month low of $3.66 and a 12-month high of $43.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Targa Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Targa Resources will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $1,120,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 281,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,146,000. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 7,278,662 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $50,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,823,692 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $237,781,000 after purchasing an additional 353,704 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,552,000. Finally, Centenus Global Management LP purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,145,000. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

