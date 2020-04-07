TCG BDC Inc (NASDAQ:CGBD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

TCG BDC Inc (NASDAQ:CGBD) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.42.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CGBD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised TCG BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine lowered TCG BDC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered TCG BDC from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on TCG BDC from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of TCG BDC from $14.00 to $9.25 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th.

TCG BDC stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.14. 257,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 865,981. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.81. TCG BDC has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $15.56. The company has a market cap of $250.45 million, a PE ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.74.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The business had revenue of $53.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.10 million. TCG BDC had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 27.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TCG BDC will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 28.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. TCG BDC’s payout ratio is 82.68%.

In other news, CFO Thomas M. Hennigan acquired 17,440 shares of TCG BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.76 per share, with a total value of $83,014.40. Also, CEO Linda Pace acquired 19,984 shares of TCG BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.72 per share, for a total transaction of $254,196.48. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 63,109 shares of company stock valued at $557,612. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of TCG BDC by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of TCG BDC by 190.1% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,694 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of TCG BDC by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in TCG BDC by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in TCG BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 31.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCG BDC Company Profile

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

