TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) Trading 10.9% Higher Over Last Week

TEAM (TokenStars) (CURRENCY:TEAM) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 7th. One TEAM (TokenStars) token can currently be bought for $0.0113 or 0.00000158 BTC on major exchanges including Bit-Z and IDEX. TEAM (TokenStars) has a total market capitalization of $134,377.28 and $6,360.00 worth of TEAM (TokenStars) was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TEAM (TokenStars) has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TEAM (TokenStars) alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005122 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 31.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000209 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) Token Profile

TEAM (TokenStars) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on October 11th, 2016. TEAM (TokenStars)’s total supply is 17,818,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,886,479 tokens. The official website for TEAM (TokenStars) is tokenstars.com/team. TEAM (TokenStars)’s official Twitter account is @teamupcoin. The official message board for TEAM (TokenStars) is medium.com/@tokenstars.

TEAM (TokenStars) Token Trading

TEAM (TokenStars) can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEAM (TokenStars) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TEAM (TokenStars) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TEAM (TokenStars) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TEAM (TokenStars) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TEAM (TokenStars) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.