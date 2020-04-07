TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 418,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 117,704 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of TechnipFMC worth $8,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 1,249.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 219,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,294,000 after buying an additional 203,052 shares during the period. Kopion Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,531,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter worth about $3,579,000. 82.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTI opened at $7.77 on Tuesday. TechnipFMC PLC has a 1 year low of $4.49 and a 1 year high of $28.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -1.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.87.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.43). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 16.96% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC PLC will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%.

Several brokerages recently commented on FTI. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of TechnipFMC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.44.

In other TechnipFMC news, Director Olivier Piou purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.41 per share, for a total transaction of $108,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 65,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,870.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

