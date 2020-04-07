Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target to $35.00

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its price target decreased by Telsey Advisory Group from $56.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Floor & Decor from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research cut Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Floor & Decor from $42.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Guggenheim increased their price target on Floor & Decor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Floor & Decor from to in a report on Friday, February 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Floor & Decor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.98.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $31.05 on Tuesday. Floor & Decor has a 1 year low of $24.36 and a 1 year high of $62.62. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.31 and its 200 day moving average is $46.67.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FND. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,287,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962,643 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 240.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,368,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,517,000 after purchasing an additional 966,169 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at $33,635,000. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at $22,875,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 52.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,226,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,735,000 after acquiring an additional 422,469 shares in the last quarter.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.