Tenaris (NYSE:TS) PT Raised to $14.50

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $13.50 to $14.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Tenaris in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Tenaris in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Shares of NYSE TS traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.56. 35,299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,969,829. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.01. Tenaris has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $30.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Tenaris had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tenaris will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tenaris by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,562,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,662,000 after acquiring an additional 386,132 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Tenaris by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 68,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Tenaris by 184.8% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 19,664 shares during the period. FNY Partners Fund LP lifted its stake in Tenaris by 317.5% during the 4th quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP now owns 444,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,164,000 after acquiring an additional 338,100 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Tenaris during the 3rd quarter valued at about $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.37% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular accessories, and non-tubular accessories and devices.

