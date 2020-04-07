Terra Price Reaches $0.17 on Major Exchanges (LUNA)

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. Terra has a total market cap of $50.10 million and $2.96 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Terra has traded up 23.5% against the US dollar. One Terra coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00002373 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Coinone, Upbit and GDAC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013661 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $189.51 or 0.02582929 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00203666 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00047623 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00037993 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Terra Profile

Terra’s total supply is 995,859,074 coins and its circulating supply is 287,765,804 coins. The official website for Terra is terra.money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling Terra

Terra can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC, Coinone, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

