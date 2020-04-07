Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given “Hold” Rating at Robert W. Baird

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $525.00 price target on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential downside of 3.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TSLA. ValuEngine raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Tesla to $820.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $468.47.

Tesla stock traded up $29.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $546.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,535,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,614,444. Tesla has a 12-month low of $176.99 and a 12-month high of $968.99. The company has a market capitalization of $101.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.71 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $628.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $455.73.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.34. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Elon Musk purchased 13,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $767.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,379.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.61, for a total transaction of $76,141.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,504,522.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,536 shares of company stock valued at $74,450,842. Company insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 1,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 72 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Tesla by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 53.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

