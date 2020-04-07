Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) Position Reduced by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,923,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,544 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.18% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $18,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,369,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 184.5% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 12,721,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,668,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250,000 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,412,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,397,000. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 2,957,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,426,000 after purchasing an additional 543,826 shares during the last quarter. 53.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Deborah A. Griffin sold 4,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $53,982.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,982.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Deborah A. Griffin sold 2,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $34,115.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,115.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,459 shares of company stock worth $1,590,911 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TEVA shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.30.

Shares of TEVA stock opened at $9.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.28, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.57. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $15.72.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

