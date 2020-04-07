The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Acquired by LGT Capital Partners LTD.

LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its position in The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) by 59.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 788,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 293,760 shares during the quarter. The Carlyle Group comprises approximately 1.1% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.23% of The Carlyle Group worth $17,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 36,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 10.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 158,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 15,494 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 15,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Surevest Inc. grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 50,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,370,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,589,000 after purchasing an additional 123,039 shares during the period. 16.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CG opened at $21.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.79. The Carlyle Group LP has a fifty-two week low of $15.21 and a fifty-two week high of $34.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $460.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.70 million. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The company’s revenue was up 203.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Carlyle Group LP will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Carlyle Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

In other The Carlyle Group news, COO Christopher Finn sold 73,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $2,433,753.58. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 722,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,895,422.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Pamela L. Bentley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $568,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 185,393 shares of company stock worth $6,038,347.

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

