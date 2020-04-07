The Sage Group (LON:SGE) PT Lowered to GBX 500 at Credit Suisse Group

The Sage Group (LON:SGE) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 640 ($8.42) to GBX 500 ($6.58) in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 12.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of The Sage Group to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 770 ($10.13) to GBX 820 ($10.79) in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 725 ($9.54) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 600 ($7.89) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 580 ($7.63) to GBX 620 ($8.16) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 815 ($10.72) to GBX 800 ($10.52) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 661.36 ($8.70).

Get The Sage Group alerts:

Shares of The Sage Group stock opened at GBX 573.80 ($7.55) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 648.65 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 707.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.86. The Sage Group has a twelve month low of GBX 7.32 ($0.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 826 ($10.87). The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61.

In related news, insider Steve Hare purchased 5,000 shares of The Sage Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 621 ($8.17) per share, with a total value of £31,050 ($40,844.51).

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services. It offers Sage business cloud accounting solution; Sage business cloud financials, a solution that provides real-time source of information; Sage business cloud people, a cloud HR and people system; Sage business cloud enterprise management, a solution for managing the business; and Sage Intacct, a solution for CFOs to access integrated management and financial reports across the business entities.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.