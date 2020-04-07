Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Acquired by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 76.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,205 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hexavest Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 89.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $365.00 price objective (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $390.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.93.

Shares of TMO traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $304.69. 1,029,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,113,044. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.21 and a fifty-two week high of $342.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $308.30.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.13%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total value of $1,465,531.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,188,746.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

