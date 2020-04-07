Theta Fuel Hits One Day Volume of $611,771.00 (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $6.92 million and approximately $611,771.00 worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io and Upbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005811 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008396 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00001247 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000051 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 23rd, 2018. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,838,301,572 coins. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

Theta Fuel can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.