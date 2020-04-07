THETA One Day Volume Reaches $4.92 Million (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. During the last week, THETA has traded up 16.2% against the US dollar. One THETA token can currently be bought for about $0.0863 or 0.00001181 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, IDEX, Gate.io and Fatbtc. THETA has a total market cap of $75.08 million and $4.92 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00054339 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $335.05 or 0.04586176 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00067720 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00037068 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005687 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013702 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00010998 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003328 BTC.

THETA Token Profile

THETA (THETA) is a token. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 870,502,690 tokens. THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken. The official website for THETA is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

THETA Token Trading

THETA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, Coinbit, WazirX, Gate.io, OKEx, Fatbtc, DDEX, Upbit, Hotbit, IDEX, Huobi and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

