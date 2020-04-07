Thingschain 24 Hour Volume Hits $9,014.00 (TIC)

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. In the last week, Thingschain has traded up 19.7% against the US dollar. One Thingschain token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and IDAX. Thingschain has a total market cap of $18,022.97 and approximately $9,014.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00032788 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00060925 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 47% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,318.78 or 0.99768805 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00062072 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000756 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000087 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Thingschain Profile

TIC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 tokens. Thingschain’s official message board is medium.com/@thingschain. Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain. Thingschain’s official website is thingschain.network.

Buying and Selling Thingschain

Thingschain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thingschain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thingschain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

