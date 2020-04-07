Thomas R. Day Sells 13,787 Shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) Stock

Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) EVP Thomas R. Day sold 13,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $668,669.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,262,185.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

HRL stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,748,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,080,204. The firm has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Hormel Foods Corp has a 1-year low of $37.00 and a 1-year high of $51.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.29.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.45%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 2,785.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 7,046 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $449,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.0% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 231,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,259,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,837,000 after acquiring an additional 27,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,514,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,317,000 after acquiring an additional 523,836 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HRL shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Cfra raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Hormel Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.80.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

