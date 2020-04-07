ThoreCoin Achieves Market Cap of $120.85 Million (THR)

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. ThoreCoin has a market cap of $120.85 million and approximately $39,746.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ThoreCoin token can now be purchased for about $1,394.10 or 0.19390540 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ThoreCoin has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013952 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $185.86 or 0.02585101 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00202229 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00048649 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00038033 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

ThoreCoin Profile

ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. The official website for ThoreCoin is www.thorecoin.com. ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official.

Buying and Selling ThoreCoin

ThoreCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ThoreCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

