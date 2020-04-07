ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) Given “Neutral” Rating at DZ Bank

ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by DZ Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TKA. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.00 ($13.95) price objective on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.25 ($13.08) price target on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Baader Bank set a €13.00 ($15.12) price target on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Nord/LB set a €9.00 ($10.47) price target on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ThyssenKrupp in a report on Monday, March 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €10.83 ($12.60).

TKA traded up €0.53 ($0.62) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €5.44 ($6.33). The stock had a trading volume of 5,657,145 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €6.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is €10.78. ThyssenKrupp has a one year low of €20.70 ($24.07) and a one year high of €27.01 ($31.41).

About ThyssenKrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

