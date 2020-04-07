ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) PT Set at €12.00 by Credit Suisse Group

ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) received a €12.00 ($13.95) price objective from equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 121.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on TKA. Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.25 ($13.08) price objective on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.50 ($8.72) price target on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Nord/LB set a €9.00 ($10.47) price objective on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €8.00 ($9.30) target price on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ThyssenKrupp in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. ThyssenKrupp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €10.83 ($12.60).

Get ThyssenKrupp alerts:

TKA opened at €5.42 ($6.30) on Tuesday. ThyssenKrupp has a fifty-two week low of €20.70 ($24.07) and a fifty-two week high of €27.01 ($31.41). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €6.49 and a 200-day moving average of €10.78.

About ThyssenKrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for ThyssenKrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThyssenKrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.