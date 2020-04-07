Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of Tiffany & Co. worth $11,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIF. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 23,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Tiffany & Co. by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,797 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TIF opened at $128.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Tiffany & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.60 and a fifty-two week high of $134.42.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.08. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Tiffany & Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.89.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

