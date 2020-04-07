TigerCash Achieves Market Capitalization of $395,626.21 (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 7th. TigerCash has a market capitalization of $395,626.21 and approximately $2.36 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TigerCash has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TigerCash token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TigerCash alerts:

Mixin (XIN) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.07 or 0.02309859 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00289842 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 76.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TigerCash Token Profile

TCH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2017. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 tokens. TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger. TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. TigerCash’s official website is www.cointiger.com.

Buying and Selling TigerCash

TigerCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TigerCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TigerCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.