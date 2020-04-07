TOP (TOP) Price Tops $0.0011 on Exchanges

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 7th. TOP has a total market cap of $5.15 million and $203,196.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TOP token can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Huobi Global. During the last week, TOP has traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013697 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.00 or 0.02586445 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00203959 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00048532 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00037591 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000187 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TOP Token Profile

TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,771,066,339 tokens. TOP’s official website is www.topnetwork.org. The official message board for TOP is www.topnetwork.org/blog. TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top.

TOP Token Trading

TOP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TOP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

