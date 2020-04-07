TORC Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:VREYF) Cut to “Sector Perform” at Scotiabank

TORC Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:VREYF) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of TORC Oil and Gas from $6.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

Get TORC Oil and Gas alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS VREYF traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.70. 845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,882. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.64. TORC Oil and Gas has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $3.87.

TORC Oil and Gas Company Profile

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's principal properties are located in the southeast Saskatchewan area. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for TORC Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TORC Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.