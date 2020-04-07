Toromont Industries (TIH) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Toromont Industries (TSE: TIH):

4/1/2020 – Toromont Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$81.00 to C$75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Toromont Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$82.00 to C$76.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Toromont Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$76.00 to C$61.00.

3/23/2020 – Toromont Industries was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$66.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$69.00.

2/13/2020 – Toromont Industries had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$82.00 price target on the stock.

2/13/2020 – Toromont Industries had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$76.00 to C$81.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of TIH stock traded up C$3.73 on Tuesday, hitting C$64.09. The stock had a trading volume of 132,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,701. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$64.14 and a 200 day moving average of C$67.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.13, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Toromont Industries Ltd has a 12-month low of C$52.36 and a 12-month high of C$74.68.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported C$1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.13 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.02 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Toromont Industries Ltd will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.95%.

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Cuddy sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.25, for a total transaction of C$427,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,504 shares in the company, valued at C$7,232,160. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,100 shares of company stock valued at $719,180.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

