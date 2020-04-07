Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Meredith (NYSE:MDP)

Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 2,273 call options on the company. This is an increase of 360% compared to the typical volume of 494 call options.

Shares of Meredith stock traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 892,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779,332. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.17. Meredith has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $60.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $586.93 million, a P/E ratio of -25.43 and a beta of 1.68.

Get Meredith alerts:

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.40. Meredith had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 33.80%. The business had revenue of $810.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Meredith will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.00%. This is a positive change from Meredith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Meredith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Meredith has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

In related news, Director Donald C. Berg acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.95 per share, with a total value of $309,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,670.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donald C. Berg bought 5,000 shares of Meredith stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.46 per share, with a total value of $137,300.00. Insiders purchased a total of 42,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,822 over the last ninety days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDP. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meredith by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meredith by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 21,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meredith by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Meredith by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fruth Investment Management grew its holdings in Meredith by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meredith Company Profile

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Meredith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meredith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.