Traders Buy Large Volume of Euronet Worldwide Put Options (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 420 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 650% compared to the typical daily volume of 56 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $82.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.33. Euronet Worldwide has a 1-year low of $61.27 and a 1-year high of $171.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $693.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.40 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 12.61%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EEFT. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $180.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $175.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. DA Davidson cut their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $176.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Euronet Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.22.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, VP Jeffrey B. Newman sold 5,000 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.20, for a total transaction of $621,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,981 shares in the company, valued at $867,040.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director M Jeannine Strandjord purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $100.13 per share, for a total transaction of $200,260.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,129.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 454.0% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.