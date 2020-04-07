Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN)

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 2,588 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 220% compared to the average daily volume of 808 call options.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Vail Resorts from $270.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Vail Resorts from $238.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Vail Resorts from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.27.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

NYSE:MTN traded up $12.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.65. 338,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,011,156. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.45. Vail Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $255.37.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.44 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $924.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.06 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Vail Resorts will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 93.25%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTN. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,203,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 949,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,167,000 after acquiring an additional 78,042 shares during the period. SWS Partners increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management now owns 12,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.