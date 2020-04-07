Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES)

Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 2,478 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 270% compared to the average daily volume of 669 call options.

Several brokerages have commented on WES. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group raised Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America downgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Western Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.08.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE WES traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,231,911. Western Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $35.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $723.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.34 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 24.32% and a return on equity of 19.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Western Midstream Partners news, CEO Michael Ure bought 10,000 shares of Western Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $54,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Crane acquired 340,700 shares of Western Midstream Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.87 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,909.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 499,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,933,250.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WES. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 562.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.12% of the company’s stock.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.